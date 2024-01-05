Owners of a Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² are not too happy with the turn of events due to a recall.

It is not easy to own a Porsche Carrera GT or a Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² at the moment. Both cars have been plagued by major recalls. So drastic that you are temporarily not allowed to drive it.

AMG G 63 4×4 recall

The recall has not yet affected the price of the Porsche Carrera GT. A second-hand car still changes hands for more than a million euros. At least! How different is it with the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4². This new Mercedes is less legendary and due to all the fuss the price is dropping in value.

What is going on?

At the end of 2023, Mercedes-AMG organized a recall for the G 63 4×4². There is a chance that the rear axle housing may tear. The problem was so serious that Mercedes ordered owners to no longer drive the car. Too bad, because for many people the car had only just been delivered. Nothing is more annoying than not being able to drive your newly delivered car.

Anyway, wait until the recall has been carried out and then happily drive the miles, right? However, it doesn't stop there. Instagram user Swizzcars has such a G-class and has received a new letter from Mercedes in Switzerland. A second recall for the same problem and again he is not allowed to drive the car.

In the meantime, he sees the value of his G63 evaporate. He says he paid around CHF 400,000 for the 4×4. That is approximately 429,000 euros. Brand new units are now offered on the Swiss markets for CHF 294,900. That is over 316,000 euros.

Because of all the fuss, the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² does not have a very good image. New cars always have to deal with depreciation, but in the case of the 4×4 it goes very fast. That really hurts an owner like @swizzcars. He sees the value of his G63 evaporate and in the meantime he can't even drive the car in question. Rich people problems? Maybe.

This article Residual value of Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4 under pressure due to recall first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#Residual #MercedesAMG #pressure #due #recall