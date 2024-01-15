Roads were flooded as a result of the storms that left at least 11 people dead

Residents of Rio de Janeiro published videos on social media showing alligators swimming through the city's flooded streets. During Saturday night (Jan 13) and Sunday (Jan 14), heavy rain hit the region and at least 11 people died.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke by telephone with the mayors of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), and Belford Roxo, Wagner dos Santos, the Waguinho (Republicans), on Sunday (January 14, 2024). He said that cities will have the support from the federal government to mitigate the impacts of the storm.

Breads declared an emergency on Sunday (14 January) In Rio de Janeiro city. The mobilization of all municipal bodies is authorized to act in response actions necessary to reduce the effects caused by rain. The text also allows the management of forms of state intervention on property to contain the effects of the declared emergency situation.

Watch the images published on social media:

A LOT OF ALLIGATORS ON THE STREETS OF RIO DE JANEIRO. With the overflow of several rivers, such as the Acari River, many alligators invaded the streets and houses. Lots of rain and storms in Rio de Janeiro. Follow @riotalindo pic.twitter.com/wxX4CLsUB4 — Rio is Beautiful (@riotalindo) January 14, 2024

🚨URGENT: Residents of the community of Acari, in the North Zone of Rio, are reporting that several alligators are being seen in the community's flooded streets. The situation in the region is extremely delicate. pic.twitter.com/i1kv37VDfw — DIRECT DO MIOLO (@diretodomiolo) January 14, 2024

