From: Robin Dittrich

The US state of California is being hit by severe forest fires. The flames are also coming close to locals, and evacuations are threatened in the affected areas.

Los Angeles – The US state of California hit by severe forest firesSeveral fires are currently spreading and the emergency services are having difficulty getting them under control.

Severe forest fires in California – residents urged to flee

The fire protection authority Califire reported that there are three large forest fires to fight in the US west coast state. They say that they have not yet been brought under control. Residents in several southern counties in the state have been asked to move away from the danger zone. Some roads have also been closed to further protect the local population. In Orange County and Riverside County, evacuations have now been called for in many places.

Severe forest fires are currently raging again in California. Firefighters have not yet managed to get the flames under control. © picture alliance/dpa/FR172066 AP | Etienne Laurent

Many local media outlets describe the situation on the ground as extreme, Los Angeles Times writes of “monster fires.” The fires are so strong that the flames north of Los Angeles have spread eightfold in just a few hours. Almost 190 square kilometers have been ignited since last Thursday. 13 people have already been injured, including eleven firefighters.

California repeatedly suffers from severe forest fires

More than 600 firefighters are now working in California to fight the flames. They have gradually spread since the outbreak. The emergency services are even trying to fight the fires from the air. The reasons for the many forest fires are not yet known, but very high temperatures have recently been measured. The air quality is also suffering from the fires, as the responsible control authority told the US broadcaster CBS stated.

Every year, California experiences severe fires that destroy forests and residential areas. Many people and animals are injured or even die. Experts believe that forest fires will continue to increase in the coming years due to the ongoing climate change. A forest fire also recently broke out in the Harz region. (rd/dpa)