with videoSome 42,000 people are at risk today as a result of flooding following the blowing up of the Kachovka dam. The United Nations expects the water to reach its highest level today. Residents on both banks of the Dnipro would be in danger.



Bob van Huet



7 Jun. 2023

Eighty municipalities were affected by the flood. “The magnitude of this catastrophe will only become apparent in the coming days,” said UN emergency coordinator Martin Griffiths. A dozen are reportedly missing. Thousands of residents have since been evacuated. Those left behind no longer have drinking water.

There is now also concern that the swirling stream has washed away minefields and is carrying life-threatening explosives with it. About 100 residents are trapped in the Russian-controlled city of Nova Kakhovka. Meanwhile, 900 people have been evacuated there by Russian services. According to Ukraine, it is necessary for international organizations to come to the aid of the people on the ‘Russian’ (left) bank, as many people there would be left to fend for themselves.

Ukraine’s Health Ministry warned of potential health risks from chemicals in the water and urged residents to drink only bottled water and to use safe water when cooking. In addition, a huge oil slick flows through the Dnipro towards the Black Sea. In a video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it is at least 150 tons of oil, but could be much more. “We cannot yet predict how much of the chemicals, fertilizers and oil products stored in the flooded areas will eventually end up in the rivers and the sea.” See also University of Tampere | Teachers hesitate and graduation slows down - Students talk about the problems at the University of Tampere

Wild animals

The broken dam is also a drama for nature. Thousands of wild animals in the Nizhnedniprovskyi National Nature Park are said to have drowned. Conservationists lament the ‘unprecedented disaster’. Thousands of fish would also die on dry ground. A video of this is doing the rounds on social media, where the authenticity of the images cannot be verified.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The organization World Animal Protection, founded in England, is very concerned about the animals in the area. Our thoughts are with the residents who have fled their homes, many having had to leave their pets and livestock behind to fend for themselves. And to the staff of the Kachovka Dibrova Zoo, who risked their own lives to try to evacuate the animals. We want to thank you for trying and for caring.’ Images of the said zoo being flooded are circulating on telegram. 300 animals are said to be dead, including monkeys, turtles and rare rodents. See also Eintracht Frankfurt: Champions League-Aus in Naples and rampage at the hotel



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Attack route

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the destruction of the dam, which is now further testing the war zone with unprecedented flooding. Most experts suspect Russia, which has blocked a likely Ukrainian attack route with the water. Despite the problems caused by the water, the war continues in the area. Ukraine accused Russia of firing on refugee boats. The other way around, the Ukrainians would have carried out a drone attack on Nova Kakhovka. “Our top priority now is to provide water to the regions affected by the Russian terrorist attack,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.

The Ukrainian Agency for Infrastructure Rehabilitation and Development says that just under EUR 40 million has been earmarked for the immediate construction of a pipeline with a capacity of approximately 300,000 cubic meters of drinking water per day. The total length of the new water pipeline would be 87 kilometers, the agency said. See also Stock Exchange | A purchase offer of almost one billion euros was made for real estate technology company Caverion

Elderly residents of Kherson are being taken to drier places this morning. © AP



Deserts

The destruction of the Kachovka Dam will flood tens of thousands of hectares of agricultural land in the south. Elsewhere in Ukraine, some 500,000 hectares of land without irrigation could turn into “desert,” according to the Agriculture Ministry in Kiev. This could have major consequences for Ukrainian grain exports, one of the country’s economic lifelines.

The ministry has not said how much grain could be lost to flooding. Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters news agency last week that the country could harvest 18 million tons of winter grains this year, most of it winter wheat.

Evacuated residents of Nova Kakhovka. © Reuters

