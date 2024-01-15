Residents of Voronezh reported two new explosions in the area of ​​Teplichnaya Street

Local residents report new sounds of explosions in Voronezh. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

Eyewitnesses reported at least two loud sounds over the city in the area of ​​Teplichnaya Street. There is no official information yet.

On the night of Tuesday, January 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack Voronezh; the air defense system (air defense) shot down three drones.

The debris of one of the drones hit a residential apartment building on Teplichnaya Street, injuring a girl born in 2013. A state of emergency has been introduced in the city.