Residents of Voronezh reported two new explosions in the area of Teplichnaya Street
Local residents report new sounds of explosions in Voronezh. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.
Eyewitnesses reported at least two loud sounds over the city in the area of Teplichnaya Street. There is no official information yet.
On the night of Tuesday, January 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack Voronezh; the air defense system (air defense) shot down three drones.
The debris of one of the drones hit a residential apartment building on Teplichnaya Street, injuring a girl born in 2013. A state of emergency has been introduced in the city.
