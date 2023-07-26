The head of the Energy Research Center Kharchenko predicted a difficult heating season for Ukrainians

Director of the Energy Research Center of Ukraine Oleksandr Kharchenko warned citizens about the difficult heating season. This is reported TASS.

“I would advise all Ukrainians to prepare for the fact that next winter will be difficult. The same or even more difficult than the previous one,” predicted the head of the Center. He also recommended that residents stock up on fuel to power generators.

At the same time, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that Ukrenergo, along with work on the restoration of networks (about 60 percent of the planned one has been completed to date), is preparing for the winter, in particular, repairing boiler houses, thermal power plants and thermal power plants. By July 21, according to the Prime Minister, there are more than 11.5 billion cubic meters of gas in the country’s storage facilities.

Earlier, the Minister of Energy of the country German Galushchenko called a possible date for the termination of Russian gas supplies to Europe through the territory of Ukraine. According to him, this may happen in 2024, when the transit contract concluded with Gazprom expires.