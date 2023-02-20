Residents of Turkey and Syria spoke about the blue flash before the earthquake on February 20

Before the earthquake on the border of Turkey and Syria, a blue flash appeared in the sky, social media users said. RIA News.

They reported a blue glow, followed immediately by tremors. The outbreak was witnessed by residents of Syrian Latakia and the border regions of Turkey.

As the director of the Higher Institute of Seismic Research at the University of Damascus Hala Hassan noted, there is no explanation for blue light. She clarified that before an earthquake, there is a change in the electric and magnetic fields of the atmosphere.

On Monday, February 20, in the areas of Defne and Samandag in the province of Hatay, two tremors occurred with an interval of three minutes, with a magnitude of 6.4 and 5.8. Four people died in Syria, three people became victims of tremors in Turkey.