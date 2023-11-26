Mash: Tula residents spoke about new sounds of explosions in the sky above the city

Residents of Tula spoke about new sounds of explosions in the sky above the city. This was reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the publication, air defense systems shot down at least one more Ukrainian drone over Tula.

Residents claim that they heard the flights of several drones in the Zarechensky district of the city.

Prior to this, the authorities of the Tula region announced three downed drones. One of the devices landed in an apartment in a residential building on the 12th floor on Khvorostukhina Street.

According to the Governor of the Tula Region, Alexey Dyumin, serious damage was avoided; the glazing of three apartments was damaged.

He promised that repair work would be carried out soon.

On November 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 11 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the territory of the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions. Later it became known that nine more drones had been destroyed.