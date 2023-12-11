According to information from the United States Department of Security, the REAL ID law establishes minimum security standards for the issuance and production of licenses and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting, for certain purposes, driver's licenses and identification cards from non-compliant states. Based on this, from May 7, 2025, travelers Americans They must comply with this type of document to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.

Since December 2013, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a gradual plan for the entry into force of the REAL ID Law, so from 2025 all driver's licenses and identification documents must have secure components approved by Congress in 2005. So far half of all states have already met the new standards.

While people cannot currently be required to present special identification to enter a federal facility or travel, it will soon be necessary to have that type of secure documentation, which can now be obtained.

To know if a license or identification card was issued by a state that complies with the REAL ID Law According to safety standards, it must include a star mark in the upper right corner. Although the authorities mentioned that the driver's licenses Improved licenses or EDLs issued by Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Vermont are considered acceptable alternatives.

How to get a REAL ID in the United States

To get one REAL ID identification, you need to visit the agency's website driver's licenses of each state and find out exactly what is required for the Procedure. Although, at a minimum, documentation showing full legal name, date of birth, social security number, two proofs of primary residence address, and legal status must be provided, but states may impose requirements additional.

REAL ID Driver's License

As of May 2025 all residents of states and territories of USA must present a license or identification that complies with the REAL ID Law to access federal facilities, enter nuclear power plants and board commercial airplanes. Although, in the latter case, the use of alternative documents such as a passport will continue to be allowed.

The authorities detailed that this requirement of ID It is only for people over 18 years of age and the card REAL ID It will only be used for domestic trips; a passport will continue to be required to cross the border to Canada, Mexico or other countries. It was further explained that applicants with approved deferred action who have documents and employment authorization and social security number may qualify to receive a REAL ID driver's license temporary. This document can also be accessed by people who have been granted temporary protected status.

They are still available driver's licenses and state identification cards that do not comply with the REAL ID Law. However, it must be emphasized that with these it will no longer be possible to identify yourself for air travel within USA o Enter federal or military facilities.