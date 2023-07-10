Employees of the State traffic inspectorate detained 25 drunk drivers in the Ulyanovsk region in June due to civil vigilance, the press service of the regional traffic police department reports on Monday, July 10.

“Often, many turn a blind eye to violations, but there are situations when it is fundamentally important to achieve punishment for the driver, especially driving a vehicle in a state of intoxication,” the law enforcement agency said. ulpravda.ru.

As law enforcement officers explained, caring people will not allow such a person to drive, and if they meet him on the road, they will report this to the police.

Earlier in July, Izvestia wrote that since the beginning of the year, for the first time in the past few years, the number of accidents has increased in Russia. The State Traffic Inspectorate explains this by changing logistics routes, an increase in traffic load on highways, an increase in car tourism against the backdrop of closed borders, and air traffic restrictions in the southern regions of the country.