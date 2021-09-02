Residents of the Moscow region in the next day were promised frosts in places up to minus one degree. It is reported by Telegram– Channel of the press service of the regional ministry of transport “Roads and Transport of the Moscow Region”.

“The Ministry of Transport of the Moscow Region asks drivers to be especially careful during steep descents and ascents, on bridges and overpasses, not to exceed the speed limit,” the message says.

In addition, it is noted that on the night of September 3 to September 4, the temperature will be from two to seven degrees Celsius.

Earlier, meteorologist Tatyana Pozdnyakova said that warm weather is expected to return to Moscow at the end of the first decade of September. However, the temperatures predicted during this period cannot be called abnormal.