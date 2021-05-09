In Volgograd, on the eve of May 9, announcements appeared on the doors of some houses asking residents not to go out on the balconies during the Victory Parade, V1.ru says.

Advertisements posted on behalf of an unknown administration appeared on the doors of houses on Mira Street, along which a parade was held in Volgograd. The reasons for this request were not specified.

According to the newspaper, in all the courtyards where the windows of the houses overlook the passage of the Victory Parade, police were on duty. A source in the city administration told reporters that ads with such a ban were posted at the request of the police in order to ensure the safety of the parade participants.

Earlier it was reported that in Ufa on May 7, during the rehearsal of the Victory Parade, a Soviet light tank T-26 caught fire, and in Kemerovo, during the parade itself, a military vehicle, moving in a convoy, caught fire.