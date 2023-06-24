A resident of Rostov-on-Don spoke about the stable operation of grocery stores

Grocery stores in the Rostov region are open, and transport runs with some changes. Local residents told about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru. They described the current situation in the region against the backdrop of an attempted military mutiny by the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to a resident from the city of Millerovo, there are no military men on the streets now, but a day earlier, vehicles passed through the village.

“Three tanks raced through the city yesterday at speed. Late evening. But we did not attach any importance to this, since we are a border town, and this is not a wonder, ”she said on condition of anonymity.

The interlocutor of Lenta.ru noted that she sees no reason to leave.

“And so every time they twitched during the start of a special military operation (SVO). Now you don’t know where to go, where it’s calmer. And what is life for if you go nowhere. We are now very afraid that all the troops are thrown to defend Moscow. And Ukraine at this time will calmly enter our cities, ”she shared her thoughts.

Another interlocutor of Lenta.ru from Rostov-on-Don, Olga, noted that the situation was somewhat tense. According to her, there are products in the stores, but the prices in the market have risen a little. Taxi drivers have also increased fares.

“My son works part-time in the delivery of Yandex, he went out to work in the morning, but from two o’clock the service was blocked, and he returned home. Now we are going to the store, we will buy a little, because it is not known what will happen. I thought that by the evening it would all calm down more or less, but I see that everything is only heating up, there are clashes between the civilian population, people are already trying to resolve this conflict among themselves, ”said a local resident.

According to Olga, local authorities advise residents not to go out unnecessarily and not to leave children unattended.

Life in our area goes on as if nothing is happening – vehicles are moving, people are walking, establishments are working. I can’t say that there is a strong panic, but everyone is discussing it. The son came and said: “everyone is waiting for the night.” Now crowds of onlookers have gone there and gone See also Iraqi Prime Minister: We will not allow our lands to be used to attack neighboring countries Olgaresident of Rostov-on-Don

On June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the citizens. He called the organizers of the armed rebellion traitors and promised that they would suffer “inevitable punishment.”

On June 23, a criminal case was opened against the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny, on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. The Russian Ministry of Defense subsequently denied Prigozhin’s information about the attack on the rear camps of PMCs. They called the statements an informational provocation.