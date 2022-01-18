The Ministry of Emergency Situations warned residents of the Moscow region about dangerously thin ice on nine reservoirs in the region. About it informed department press office.

So, experts consisting of 182 people measured the thickness of ice on 52 reservoirs of the Moscow region and came to the conclusion that the thickness of the ice varies from complete absence to 37 cm.

On nine reservoirs, the ice remains thin and cannot support the weight of a person. We are talking about the rivers Oka (Lukhovitsy, Stupino), Volga (Dubna), Moscow (Kolomna, Bronnitsy, Mozhaisk), Olkhovka (Ramenskoye), Yauza (Mytishchi), the embankment of the Klyazma River (Orekhovo-Zuevsky District), writes RIAMO.

According to Gennady Pestov, the head of the fire and rescue service of the Moscow region, severe frosts do not guarantee the formation of strong ice. The thickness that is safe for humans is 10 cm. The average thickness of ice on water bodies near Moscow is 21 cm, the channel notes. “360”.

On January 17, it was reported that more than 13 thousand rescuers and almost 2.5 thousand pieces of equipment would ensure the safety of Epiphany bathing in all regions of Russia.