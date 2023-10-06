Hydrometeorological center: on the night of October 7 in Moscow the temperature will drop to 0 degrees

On Friday, October 6, Muscovites will expect cloudy weather and rain. The air will warm up to plus 9-11 degrees, in the Moscow region – up to plus 8-13 degrees, warns Weather Russia.

On the night of Saturday, October 7, the temperature may drop to 0 degrees, and in the Moscow region – to minus 2 degrees. Residents of the area may experience icy conditions.

By data Hydrometeorological Center, on October 7-8 in the Central District, under the influence of a deep Atlantic cyclone, which will move across the European territory of the country from west to east, there will be rain, sometimes heavy. In the northern part of the region, residents will see wet snow, temperatures will drop sharply, and winds will increase to 17-22 meters per second.

However, residents of Volgograd, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Omsk and Rostov-on-Don can expect warm weather over the weekend, Yandex Weather forecasters promised. In these cities on October 7-8 the air will warm up to 16-18 degrees. It will be coldest in Voronezh, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Perm and Ufa, where the temperature will drop to five to nine degrees.