Residents of the Moscow region noticed an unusual announcement of a child in the entrance of a high-rise building. The photograph of the message was published in the Typical Khimki group of the VKontakte social network.

“Who in Khimki sticks up such cuteness all the time?” — puzzled by the author of the picture.

The child posted an ad on the wall of one of the entrances. On a piece of paper painted with felt-tip pens it is written: “Smile and take a prediction.” To distribute mysterious messages to neighbors, the author of the craft cut a part of the sheet into seven parts, where he attached notes.

As netizens noted, usually in such ads they offer to take beaded rings. But this method, in their opinion, is more interesting, since the intrigue remains.

Earlier, the street announcement of the child touched the residents of the Moscow region.