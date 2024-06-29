Residents of Moscow Region spent more than four hours swimming in a pond next to a body in a bag

Vacationers on a beach in the Moscow region swam in a pond next to a body in a bag for more than four hours, reports RIA News.

It is noted that the body packed in a bag had been lying near the water on the beach of Bulatnikovsky Pond since 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29. At the same time, residents of the Moscow region were swimming in the water, at a temperature outside of plus 30 degrees Celsius.

Beachgoers said they immediately called the police and reported what had happened. After some time, the area where the body was located was fenced off. Afterwards, an investigator arrived at the beach.

Earlier, the woman’s body was found in a construction bag in the courtyard of a residential building in eastern Moscow. The victim was reported to be 42-year-old Veronika, who had come to visit her daughter, who had settled in Moscow, for the New Year holidays. She found a man on the Internet and on January 9 went on a date with him in the basement of a multi-story building on 9th Parkovaya Street. After that, the daughter lost contact with her mother and contacted the police.