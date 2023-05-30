Baza: residents of Odintsovo, Nemchinovka and Barvikha near Moscow reported the sounds of explosions

Residents of Odintsovo near Moscow report the sounds of explosions. Baza writes about it in Telegram-channel.

Sounds were heard in many settlements, including in the area of ​​Nemchinovka and Barvikha. Presumably the air defense system (AD) is working.

According to the authors, several drones were shot down over Istra. Eyewitnesses also report drones flying towards Moscow from New Riga.

On the morning of Tuesday, May 30, it became known about an explosion in a high-rise building in the Novomoskovsky district of Moscow. The reason could be an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). In addition, a drone crashed into a residential building on Profsoyuznaya Street in the capital.