The raccoon was found in their bathroom by residents of a private house in the village of Tuchkovo. The animal entered the site in the absence of the owners and staged a pogrom in the house, reports agency “Moscow”.

The Russians called home specialists in trapping animals. The predator was sent to the veterinary station. It turned out that the raccoon is healthy, and, most likely, ran away from the previous owners. The experts decided to place him in a local petting zoo.

Earlier, a Muscovite found a bat in the toilet of his apartment. According to him, the bat could have entered the apartment with air currents from collectors rising from the lower floors.