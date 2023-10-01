Three residents of Balashikha near Moscow beat and robbed a disabled girl, reports Telegram– channel “Caution, Moscow”.

According to available information, a friend wrote to the disabled girl on behalf of her boyfriend and suggested they meet. At the appointed time, the friend and her friends arrived at the place where the victim was beaten and robbed.

The attacker was detained and a criminal case was opened for robbery. It turned out that the attacker had already served a sentence for a crime.

Earlier, a court in Moscow arrested a schoolboy who beat a man into a coma.