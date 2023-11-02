Residents of the Gaza Strip spoke on Thursday, November 2, to journalist Mohammed Belbessi about the consequences of the Israeli army (IDF) attack on the Al-Bureij camp.

“This is a real bloodbath, women, old people, children lived here – they all died. Many houses, all overcrowded, were destroyed. Everyone in this camp has lost someone close,” said a local resident.

The second man said that the attack caught him while preparing dinner. According to him, about five missiles arrived, and as a result of the bombing, a seven-story building was completely destroyed. Only one little girl survived, he said.

A third Gazan resident said he also witnessed the attack on the Jebaliya refugee camp on October 31. According to him, the Israeli armed forces “specifically target areas where there are huge numbers of people,” including densely populated civilian areas and dense residential areas.

“The picture speaks for itself – only Israel could do this, look at this horror, and after this someone believes that we will not engage in resistance,” the man added.

He also pointed out debris from what he said was a six-story building that had “turned to sand.”

“It’s difficult to even say about the number of victims in a destruction of this scale. People lived in all these houses, Israel didn’t even warn about this, they just razed the area to the ground – hundreds of people, maybe 200, maybe 300, there were women, children, what was their fault, what did they do?” — summed up a third eyewitness to the attack.

Earlier in the day, Belbessi said medical workers and fire services were unable to reach those killed due to a strike on the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. According to him, the Israeli attack leveled a large number of buildings, and there may be hundreds of dead under their rubble, the journalist said.

The day before, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that the Israeli attacks on the refugee camp were only the most recent of the atrocities that had befallen the population of the Gaza Strip. This statement was made following the visit of the deputy secretary general of the world organization to Israel.

On the same day, the Palestinian radical movement Hamas reported that at least 195 people were killed and 777 injured in attacks on the Jabaliya refugee camp. In addition, after attacks on the camp, about 120 people are missing.

IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus confirmed the attack. According to him, this was necessary to kill the commander of the Central Jabaliya battalion, Ibrahim Biari. CNN reported, citing the Israeli military, that he had been eliminated.

On October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.