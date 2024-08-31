Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 19:28

Residents of several neighborhoods in São Paulo reported a lack of electricity in the early evening of this Saturday, the 31st. The complaints were initially concentrated in the east zone, in neighborhoods such as Tatuapé and Mooca, and also in the north zone, such as Parque Edu Chaves.

Reports indicate that Avenida Paulista and adjacent streets, such as Alameda Santos, were completely without power.

In a statement, Enel informs that “an incident involving the transmission system, which does not belong to Enel, affected the energy supply to the distributor’s customers late this afternoon”.

Residents of neighborhoods in Greater São Paulo, such as Guarulhos, also complain about power outages from 5:30 pm onwards.

Some neighborhoods were left completely without power. Power has been restored in some areas, but other areas remain without power.

The company confirms that the North and East regions were impacted and says it is “working with remote maneuvers on the network to reduce the number of impacted customers”.

There are reports of power outages in the following neighborhoods:

North Zone: Vila Guilherme, Vila Maria, Vila Gustavo, Jaçanã, Edu Chaves Park.

East Zone:

Center: Gardens, Historic Center and Paraíso.