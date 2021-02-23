Residents of the Czech Republic have been obliged to wear in public places either FFP2 respirators, or nanomask, or two medical masks at once in public places, starting February 25. RIA News…

The head of the country’s Ministry of Health, Jan Blatny, said that the new requirement will apply to shops, hospitals, stops and public transport.

According to him, the rules were introduced against the background of the spread of the British strain of coronavirus in the country.

The minister noted that the country’s government has not yet considered the issue of monetary compensation for socially weak categories of citizens. At the same time, according to experts, respirators, most of which are disposable, may require about $ 93 per month for a family of four.

Doctors, in turn, fear that for the sake of economy, citizens will use one respirator for a long time, which will turn it into an additional source of infection.

Earlier, the Czech Cabinet of Ministers, at the request of regional authorities, extended the emergency situation due to the coronavirus until February 28.