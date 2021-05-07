On the first working day after the May holidays in the center of European Russia, the air temperature will warm up to 24 degrees, which will make the weather completely “non-working”. This was announced by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand.

“On the afternoon of May 10, it will be from 14 to 19 degrees in the center of European Russia, and then it’s a miracle. Tuesday, May 11, the weather will not be working at all, relaxing. The temperature will be up to 24 degrees, sunny, “- said the specialist in an interview with”RIA News“.

At the same time, he noted that on Wednesday, May 12, significant changes in the weather should not be expected. Most likely, in the coming days, the temperature will only increase, added Wilfand.

On the same day, Wilfand said that the average air temperatures from May to July in the Northern Hemisphere will be above normal with a 70% probability, so the forecast map presented by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is colored red. According to him, in the territory of European Russia and the Urals, the probability that the temperature will be above normal is about 50%, and in the Asian part – more than 60%.

On April 30, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, admitted that the climatic summer in Russia could start ahead of schedule. According to his forecast, in the third decade of May, the temperature standards are expected to be exceeded by at least 1-3 degrees.