Leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, spoke about heavy precipitation in Moscow and the Moscow region on May 8 and 9, which may interfere with the air part of the parade on Victory Day. He announced this on Saturday, May 8, “RIA News“.

“At night and in the morning in the north of the Moscow region and in the Yaroslavl region, theoretically in some places there can be rain with sleet. The air part of the parade in Moscow is still under question, ”he said.

Tishkovets added that by the evening of May 9, “windows” should appear in the clouds, which will allow the launch of fireworks in honor of the holiday without hindrance.

The forecaster also stressed that in the morning of May 8, a heavy downpour began in Moscow, up to 57% of the monthly precipitation rate may fall in a day.

“Downpour that happens on this day once every 25 years. There will be up to 29 millimeters of precipitation, or 57% of the monthly rate. Cold, windy, low atmospheric pressure, “he wrote in Instagram…

As follows from the data Roshydromet, in the capital it will rain until the morning of May 9. About 40% of the monthly precipitation rate, up to 20 millimeters, can fall per day. On May 8, Moscow has an increased “yellow” level of weather hazard due to strong winds with gusts of up to 15-17 m / s.

Also in Roshydromet reported that the temperature in the capital will not exceed 12-14 degrees Celsius. The “yellow” level of weather danger will be valid until 22:00 Moscow time on May 9.