Residents of the capital made the roof part of their apartment. The tenants spoke about how the housing of their dreams is arranged in an interview with Moslent.

It became known that the couple got a unique apartment. Since it is located on the top floor, Maria and Vasily have practically no neighbors. And at the same time, there is direct access to the roof – through the window of the main room.

“Most likely, there was a redevelopment. Here they combined a corridor, a kitchen and a room. It turned out to be one big space. It is possible that once there was still a stove here, exits for fireplaces are visible. The light attracts me the most: the apartment has a lot of large windows, and the house is always bright,” explained a resident of the apartment, Maria.

