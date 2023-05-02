The main reasons for moving from the old city limits to the territory of New Moscow were named by residents of the capital in a survey conducted by the Rodina development group, the results of which are available at TASS.

Thus, 37 respondents noted that they moved to New Moscow because of the good environmental situation. Another 28 percent said they wanted to save money on buying an apartment. According to analysts, a square meter of housing in New Moscow is estimated at an average of 226 thousand rubles, while within the boundaries of old Moscow – 400 thousand rubles.

Another 17 percent of the respondents were attracted by the renovated infrastructure of New Moscow, eight percent said that it was faster for them to get to the center of the capital from the new districts than from the “sleeping bags” of old Moscow.

Previously, the districts of Moscow with the cheapest housing in new buildings were named.