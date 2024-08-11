Gladkov: Residents of Krasnoyarsk District of Belgorod Region have begun to leave their homes

In the Belgorod region, a large number of residents of the Krasnoyarsk district, which borders Ukraine, have begun to leave their homes on their own. This was stated by the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, in his Telegram-channel.

“A large number of residents of Krasnaya Yaruga and nearby villages made an independent decision to temporarily leave their homes. (…) There was no need to evacuate, but the decision that people made, I think, was justified, correct. I hope that now everyone has returned home,” Gladkov clarified.

According to him, if there is a threat to people’s lives, all necessary measures to evacuate the population will be taken.

Gladkov also reported that over the past 24 hours, 39 shellings and 46 drone attacks were recorded in the Belgorod Region. The head of the region called the past day alarming.