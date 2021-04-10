Residents of the Amur region on Saturday morning, April 10, complained about the smell of smoke from the fires raging in neighboring China. The presence of several fires in the forests of the region does not affect the smoke. About it informs press service of the regional ministry of forestry.

According to the ministry, the information system for remote monitoring of the Federal Forestry Agency in China has recorded more than 1,000 fires.

“The south wind brought smoke from them to Blagoveshchensk and other settlements on the border with China,” the message says.

It is noted that on Saturday morning, 13 thermal anomalies were recorded in the region, which do not affect smoke. One of them operates in the Arkharinsky district, 15 km from the village of Mogilevka with a population of about 70 people, there is no threat to the settlement. 22 paratroopers and paratroopers of the Amur airbase are working on extinguishing, three pieces of equipment are involved. Presumably, the cause of the fires was the human factor.

“For extinguishing forest fires on the territory of the Amur Region, there is a reserve in the amount of 95 people from the Amur airbase, 312 people from the forest guard, 58 people from the federal reserve and 262 units of equipment,” the ministry said.

Since March 23, a special fire safety regime has been established in the region. Patrolling is carried out in the areas of the state forest fund, in the territories adjacent to settlements.

Residents of the region are asked to comply with fire safety rules, including not throwing cigarette butts and matches into the grass, not making fires near structures and in forest park areas, and not leaving bottles and broken glass on the street and in the forest.

In 2020, more than 580 wildfires occurred in the Amur region, their total area exceeding 172 thousand hectares.