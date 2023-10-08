Residents of Tel Aviv began to massively buy bread, milk, eggs and cereals in stores

Residents of Tel Aviv began to massively buy food in stores amid the escalation with the Gaza Strip. This is reported by RIA News with reference to its own correspondent.

According to him, goods such as bread, milk, eggs, pasta, cereals and water are gradually disappearing from the shelves. Some stores sell goods in portions – for example, no more than one carton of milk per person. The stands selling vegetables and fruits also look empty.

All store employees interviewed agreed that people were in a sense of panic, which, in particular, was expressed in buying goods for future use.

On the morning of October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched a military operation in Gaza, and the Israeli military-political cabinet announced that the country had entered a “state of war.”

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin confirmed Israel’s right to self-defense and said that the US position on this issue remains unshakable. The minister is closely monitoring developments in Israel and has promised assistance to the country.