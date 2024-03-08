Mash: a swarm of drones attacked Taganrog from the sea

A swarm of drones appeared in the sky over Taganrog. About it reports Telegram channel Mash.

Local residents reported at least five explosions and the operation of air defense systems. They clarified that the drones appeared from the sea.

In turn, the Telegram channel Shot assertsthat 15 to 20 loud explosions were heard over the city, they began at approximately 02:15 Moscow time.

There is no information about damage or casualties.

Earlier on the night of March 9, a missile danger was declared in the Kursk region. Later, air defense forces shot down a drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) over Kursk.