Information about a gas explosion in one of the residential buildings of St. Petersburg came to law enforcement agencies. On Saturday, June 5, the TV channel reports. REN TV…

At the moment, the process of checking the received information is underway.

According to eyewitnesses of the incident, the explosion took place at 18 Entuziastov Avenue, building 1. It is specified that there is smoke on floors 4-5.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured as a result of the incident. The causes and circumstances of the explosion are being established, and employees of fire and rescue units are working at the explosion site.

40 people were evacuated from the entrance. On the house in which the explosion occurred, you can see cracks in the wall with the adjoining apartment located on the 5th floor.

Earlier, on June 2, it became known that after the explosion of a gas cylinder in the Vologda region, law enforcement agencies began to check.

As a result of the incident, there was a fire, as a result of which three children were hospitalized in serious condition, two more were injured of moderate severity.