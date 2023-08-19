Hydrometeorological Center: Abnormal heat expected over the weekend in southern Russia

The head of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that abnormal heat is expected over the weekend, as well as at the beginning of next week in a number of regions of Russia. This is reported TASS.

Up to plus 39 degrees is predicted in the Krasnodar Territory, Stavropol Territory, the Rostov Region, and the republics of the North Caucasus. According to the forecaster, this is an abnormal temperature, which is 4-6 degrees higher than the August norm.

“This is not Krasnodar, but Turkish weather, which is typical for the climate of southern Turkey,” Vilfand specified.

In the coming days, temperatures above normal are expected in the Tambov, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk and Belgorod regions. It will be about 30 degrees above zero here. High temperatures are also predicted in Udmurtia, Nizhny Novgorod and Kirov regions.

Earlier, the Hydrometeorological Center said that the heat wave in Moscow would last until August 19. It was emphasized that over the weekend the temperature will begin to drop: on Saturday, 25-26 degrees are expected, and on Sunday – a maximum of plus 20-25 degrees Celsius, which corresponds to the climatic norm for this time. In addition, on Saturday, according to the forecasts of the specialist, “cloudiness will increase, light rain is predicted.”