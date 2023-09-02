Vilfand warned about the risk of tornadoes in the Krasnodar Territory at the weekend

In some regions of Russia, showers and tornadoes are predicted on September 2 and 3. About it warned scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation, Honored Meteorologist of the Russian Federation Roman Vilfand in a conversation with Ura.ru.

In particular, heavy rains are expected in Karachay-Cherkessia from September 2 to 4, combined with thunderstorms, hail, and winds up to 25 meters per second. “This is a dangerous phenomenon,” the specialist warned. In addition, similar weather is expected in the Krasnodar Territory, where the thermometers rose above 30 degrees. “From Saturday to Monday, from Anapa to the northern borders of Sochi, there is a danger of tornadoes forming over the sea, since the water temperature there is very high, plus 27, plus 28 degrees,” Vilfand explained.

Showers and thunderstorms are also predicted in the Murmansk, Leningrad, Pskov, and Novgorod regions. Frosts are expected in the Irkutsk region, the air temperature can drop to minus 5 degrees.

Earlier, climatologist, expert at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Chernokulsky explained that the origin of tornadoes and hurricanes in Russia is associated with climate change.