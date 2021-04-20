During the first days of Ramadan, residents of Sharjah monitored the spread of random parking in the vicinity of mosques, occupying sidewalks or behind vehicles, which confuses traffic.

Residents confirmed that some drivers stopped their vehicles in a wrong way, blocking traffic, and disrupting others, under the pretext of joining Tarawih prayers. While Sharjah Police confirmed that it has intensified its security presence in the vicinity of mosques during the recreation prayers, to prevent transgressions and wrong parking, indicating that, in conjunction with the month of Ramadan, they launched a traffic awareness campaign to “avoid wrong parking”, because in the month of Ramadan violations of random parking near mosques abound Or in commercial and vital areas, explaining that the value of the wrong parking violation, according to Article 64, is 500 dirhams.

In detail, Fathi Muhammad, Khaled Naim, Nasser Al-Nasser and Mansour Hassan told Emirates Today that some drivers disrupt traffic by unlawfully stopping their cars in front of mosques, which causes traffic jams, or leaving their vehicles behind other vehicles, or Adjacent to it, under the pretext of joining the prayer, which leads to obstruction of traffic. They indicated that there are individuals who are keen to pray in mosques far from their homes, such as the Al Noor Mosque and King Faisal, which causes traffic jams on a daily basis during the recreation prayer in front of these mosques.

They indicated that there are mosques that do not have enough parking spaces in their vicinity, forcing people to stand randomly, demanding that additional parking spaces be allocated in the vicinity of mosques to accommodate the number of worshipers.

For its part, the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police confirmed that it launched an awareness-raising traffic campaign entitled “Avoiding a Wrong Parking”, coinciding with the beginning of the month of Ramadan, to educate drivers about the importance of adhering to traffic laws, including wrong parking on the road and the resulting obstruction of traffic And its negative impact on traffic, and causing congestion on the roads.

She pointed out that the wrong parking campaign aims to reduce complaints related to random parking in the vicinity of mosques, markets and commercial complexes, and near neighborhoods and residential areas, and to enhance the awareness of vehicle drivers to avoid such wrong behavior, which negatively affects traffic and traffic.

Provide a safe environment

The Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police stated that it has put in place a strict security plan to control main roads and residential neighborhoods, to provide a safe environment for all residents and residents, monitor negative phenomena, educate drivers, and violate non-observers.

And it called for drivers to adhere to the laws governing traffic and traffic, and the importance of adhering to the correct parking in designated places, in order to preserve the safety and security of road users.





