Dangerous weather will come to some Russian regions in the next two to three days, the wind can reach 32-38 meters per second. About this in a conversation with TASS warned scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand.

According to him, on January 28-30, snowfall and wet snow deposition are expected in Crimea, the temperature will drop by eight to ten degrees. “The wind will increase to 15-20 meters per second, on January 28-29 – even up to 25 meters per second. These are dangerous phenomena, ”said the forecaster.

He noted that until January 29, inclusive, a similar picture is predicted in the Krasnodar Territory, North Ossetia, Kabardino-Balkaria. In the foothill and mountainous regions of Chechnya and Ingushetia, wind gusts will reach 32 meters per second.

In the second half of January 28 and during January 29, very unfavorable weather with heavy snow is expected in Primorye. For 12 hours there will be 7-19 millimeters of precipitation. The wind speed in the whole region will be 15-20 meters per second, on the coast – 25-30. In Vladivostok, gusts will be up to 35-38 meters per second. “Of course, there will be a blizzard, and ice, and snow rushes. It’s a very difficult situation, ”added Wilfand.

Hazardous weather conditions are also predicted in the Moscow region until the end of the working week, including heavy ice, snow and snow sticking to wires and trees.

Earlier, Roman Vilfand warned residents of Central Russia about the return of frosts to 14 degrees at night and seven degrees during the day.