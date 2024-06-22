Forecaster Vilfand: super heat is expected in several regions of Russia

Super heat is expected in several Russian regions in the coming days. About this in conversation with Interfax said the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

He clarified that the hottest weather – up to 40 degrees – is predicted in the Altai Territory. In the Tomsk, Novosibirsk, Kemerovo regions, as well as the Altai and Khakassia republics, the temperature will reach 36 degrees, the forecaster added.

Earlier, Vilfand spoke about the weather this weekend in Moscow. According to him, starting from June 21 and until the end of the week, sun and warmth will come to the capital.