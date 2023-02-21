The paving plan leaves out dirt roads where bushes grow and there are rats; they do not have an answer for improvements in road safety either
The residents of Santa Ana are tired of the “lack of investment” of the Cartagena City Council in the council of more than 2,800 residents. A “negligence” for the president of the neighborhood association, Juan Diego Cánovas, which is evident in the poor condition of the streets, with potholes, a shortage of asphalt, pedestrian crossings blur
#Residents #Santa #Ana #demand #greater #municipal #investment #pave #streets
Leave a Reply