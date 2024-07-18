Gelendzhik residents complained about heat and lack of electricity

Residents of Gelendzhik complained about power outages throughout the city in the heat of plus 37 degrees. This was reported by Telegram– channel “Bloody Lady”.

According to local residents, the problems with electricity began on July 16, when the power went out for 8-12 hours. Along with the power outage, the water supply to some houses is cut off.

Residents complain in house chats about problems with storing medications. According to one resident, her defrosted refrigerator contains insulin, which is recommended to be stored at low temperatures. Other city residents complained about the non-working elevators in the 21-story building. “Old people are suffocating in their apartments, there is no water… Mothers with strollers are sitting at home, there is no way to go down. It’s torture!” they commented.

On the first day of the power outage, GelendzhikElektroseti called on residents and tourists not to use several electrical appliances at the same time, to cool the apartment with one air conditioning system or not to turn on the air conditioners at all, and to use washing machines in the evenings. “Until the natural cold snap sets in, we need to protect the city’s equipment and electrical grid complex together with you,” the company reported.

On Tuesday, July 16, several million people in southern Russia lost power due to a failure in the generating equipment at the nuclear power plant (NPP) in Rostov-on-Don. Electricity was lost in Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Krasnodar, Elista, Anapa, Armavir, Novorossiysk, Sevastopol, Crimea, and some other populated areas. The NPP was soon restored, after which restrictions on electricity supply were introduced in the southern regions.