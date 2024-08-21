Voronezh residents complained about mold and flooding in their home

Residents of one of the houses in Voronezh complained that it is gradually falling apart due to constant flooding and lack of repairs. This was reported in press service state housing inspection of the region.

The house in question is located at 34 Artamonova Street. According to residents, the management company (MC) does not properly monitor the condition of the house and, in particular, the roof, which is why their apartments are regularly flooded. The housing inspector who came to assess the condition of the house drew attention to the destroyed steps of all the entrances, traces of flooding in the entrances and apartments, as well as mold on the ceilings and walls. Meanwhile, by the time of the inspection, the MC had already partially replaced the roof covering over the stairwells of several entrances and the residents’ apartments. Despite this, the organization was required to eliminate all violations.

