Citizens of Russia over 45 years old from 2021 will begin to receive notifications about the amount of future pension. This was announced on Saturday, January 2, at the press service of the Ministry of Labor.

The department noted that by this age the majority of working Russians have already accumulated a certain pension capital, which makes it possible to predict the level of payments in old age, writes “Russian newspaper”…

As specified in the Ministry of Labor, notifications will automatically come through the gosuslugi.ru portal every three years. They will contain information about the deductions received, the size of the old-age pension, the conditions and the period for receiving it.

According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Labor Andrei Pudov, notifications will help people better understand their prospects for the size of their pension.

On January 1, a law on freezing the funded part of the pension of Russians came into force in Russia. The rules will be valid until the end of 2023.

The freezing of the funded part of the pension began in 2014. Then the Russians began to send deductions for the funded part of the pension in the amount of 6% of the salary to the insurance part for payments to current pensioners.