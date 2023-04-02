Adevarul: Romanian residents began to evict Ukrainian refugees due to new support rules

Ukrainian refugees temporarily residing in Romania faced the need to look for new housing under pressure from the local residents who sheltered them. About it informs Adevarul edition.

It is specified that the Romanians began to force the Ukrainians to look for another shelter or start paying rent in connection with the planned amendments to the legislation. Now the country has a 50/20 program, according to which the state provides compensation for each Ukrainian in the amount of 50 (850 rubles) and 20 lei (340 rubles) for their accommodation and meals per day for residents who have taken refugees into their homes.

Under the new rules, the Romanian authorities will pay every Ukrainian family 2,000 lei (34,000 rubles) a month, with a period of four months of assistance, during which they will have to find a job. Also, Ukrainians will spend the allocated funds to pay for accommodation.

Such conditions do not suit the owners, who offered housing only to large Ukrainian families, so they are trying to get rid of the guests, demanding that they pay exorbitant rent, the publication says. In this situation, more and more refugees are asking for help. “Desperate mothers say they have nothing to feed their children, or ask for support to buy diapers, clothes and shoes,” the newspaper writes.

Earlier it became known about the decision of the Czech authorities to reduce the allowance for Ukrainian refugees. Initially, migrants were paid 5,000 kroons (17,500 rubles) monthly, now adult Ukrainians will receive an allowance in the amount of 4,860 kroons (17,000 rubles).