A bill recently presented in the Senate seeks to guarantee, for homeless people or those who need to leave their homes due to situations that threaten their life and physical integrity, emergency reception in shelters maintained by the public authorities.

The measure also affects the shelters with which the government has an agreement. From Senator Carlos Viana (Podemos-MG), the proposal (PL 2,583/2023) awaits definition of rapporteur in the CHR (Commission on Human Rights).

The project makes changes to the law that deals with the organization of social assistance (Law 8742 of 1993), to add guidelines to be observed by shelters in the reception process.

Respect for dignity, humanized care without prejudice, preservation of family ties and minimum health conditions are among these principles.

The author recalls that, although housing is a right, many people still live on the streets.

Viana also points out that, every year, thousands of people are affected by natural disasters, such as floods, fires and landslides. Some of them lose personal belongings and others even lose their homes and loved ones.

The senator points out that the actions taken by the government to face these problems tend to be provisional solutions. He recognizes the importance of housing policies, but notes that even the most successful policies do not eliminate the risks of damage resulting from disasters.

In the senator’s view, it is necessary to structure mechanisms to assist people subjected to these high-risk situations. Viana also insists on highlighting that the right to emergency reception will not harm any benefits paid by the government. For the author, reception is an indispensable condition for people affected by disasters to survive and enjoy other rights.

With information from Senate Agency.