In Riga, at the monument to the poet Janis Rainis, a rally was held with demands to abandon Russophobia, allow the celebration of May 9 and return education in Russian. On May 1, it was reported on site the organizer of the action, the Russian Union of Latvia (RLL) party.

Hundreds of people came to the event, and the Italian anti-fascist song Bella ciao was played at the beginning of the rally.

In an address to the rally participants, representatives of the RSL noted that the situation with human rights is deteriorating in Latvia, moreover, more and more anti-Russian initiatives are appearing in the country. Among them, the demolition of monuments, renaming of streets, refusal to provide information and services in Russian, the abolition of children’s puppet shows in Russian, the removal of titles in Russian in the cinema, the ban on election campaigning in Russian.

The protesters demand respect for human rights and worthy social guarantees for every resident of Latvia, insist on the abolition of new requirements for Russians living in the country, and advocate for the removal of charges against journalists and voluntary service in the Latvian army. In addition, they call for the return of the celebration of May 9th.

“Shame on the Saeima of Latvia, where there was not a single deputy who would vote against the ban on festive and commemorative events on May 9,” Tatiana Zhdanok, a member of the European Parliament, co-chair of the RSL, said at the rally.

Earlier, on April 20, the Saeima of Latvia by a majority vote approved a law banning public events dedicated to the celebration of May 9. On this day, any public events will be banned in the country, with the exception of celebrations on the occasion of Europe Day. The bill was adopted immediately in two readings on an urgent basis.

In June last year, the Latvian Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to the Law on Education, according to which all school and preschool education in the country should be carried out only in the Latvian language. At the same time, in Latvia alone, almost 40% of the population speaks Russian.