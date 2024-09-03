FT: House price anger in rich countries rises to record levels

In rich countries, public dissatisfaction with housing prices has risen to a record high, the Financial Times reported (FT).

Property in a number of European countries is still more expensive than before the pandemic. In the US, prices have also skyrocketed, with nearly 60 percent of residents saying they are unhappy with the lack of affordable housing. Rents have also risen sharply.

There is an opinion that this situation will affect the results of the presidential elections that will be held in the United States in 2024.

Gallup experts, who studied the mood of citizens of 37 countries that are members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, found that people under 30 are the most dissatisfied with the housing problem.

In Germany, the share of those dissatisfied with housing affordability rose to a new high of 46 percent, up from 42 percent in 2023 and more than double the pre-2012 level. In Spain, the figure rose to 62 percent in 2024, the highest since the financial crisis.

In addition, about 30 percent of the population in rich countries are dissatisfied with the health care, education and public transport systems.

It was previously reported that a two-room apartment in Moscow costs the same as a four-room townhouse in France. And for a 75-square-meter apartment in the capital’s Butovo district, you need to pay the same amount for which a three-room apartment of 102 square meters is sold in the Portuguese city of Porto.