RAS Seismologist Chebrov: Aftershocks Expected in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

After the earthquake in Kamchatka, aftershocks are expected in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, warned Danila Chebrov, director of the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences. In a video published in Telegram-channel of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Kamchatka Territory, a seismologist said that aftershocks will continue “for quite a long time.”

“In the coming days, we should expect fairly strong, distinct tremors in Petropavlovsk with an intensity of up to 5 points. Most likely, it will not exceed them,” Chebrov said.

At the same time, the seismologist noted that the aftershock process with a high degree of probability indicates that stronger tremors will not occur in the near future.

Earlier it became known that an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 occurred in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Kamchatka. It is specified that the epicenter was 108 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The earthquake’s source was at a depth of 6 kilometers.