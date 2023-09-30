Residents of Pechora in the Komi Republic said that the mayor of the city, Valery Serov, who was detained on suspicion of corruption, did not deal with his problems. They spoke about this on September 30 in a conversation with Izvestia.

“They don’t just detain people like that. The previous mayor agreed that the roads would be asphalted in three years, but this did not happen. A geologists’ park was created, but this was also her project. There is nothing new. The embankment was promised for 2023, but it was in a deplorable state and is falling apart,” said a 65-year-old resident.

One of the residents noted that the city is holding together thanks to the efforts of caring residents.

“I didn’t see anything good from him or the previous mayor,” said another woman.

Serov’s detention became known earlier that day. Initially it was known that he was detained on suspicion of an economic crime. The operatives came to him in the morning.

On the same day, State Duma deputy from the Komi Republic from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation faction Oleg Mikhailov reported that the head of the city was suspected of receiving a bribe. According to him, Serov will be transported to Syktyvkar, where he will testify.

The investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Komi Republic reported that Serov is suspected of receiving a bribe on an especially large scale for committing illegal actions committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 6, Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

Earlier, on January 15, an Izvestia correspondent went to the administration of the city of Pechora to see Serov to invite him to inspect several houses in which rotten pipes had burst due to frost. After some bickering, the head of the city found an opportunity to answer the correspondent’s request and repeated several times that he had nothing to feel ashamed of in front of the residents of building 47 on Zapadnaya Street.

In addition, Serov switched to insults Izvestia correspondent.