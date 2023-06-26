Monday, June 26, 2023, 12:28 p.m.



| Updated 5:09 p.m.

This past weekend the residents of Campoamor had a good scare after a fire broke out on Saturday in a wooded area near the Nacimiento river boulevard. Although fortunately things did not get any worse, it was feared that the fire could spread due to the proximity of many houses. In stopping this forest fire attempt, the rapid intervention of Civil Protection agents was decisive, who were able to contain the flames until the arrival of the Firefighters.

The area in which it occurred is also very busy with bathers who go to La Glea beach. This is why some neighborhood associations such as Lomas and Cabo Roig urge intervention in the different channels that cross the Oriolan coast which, they describe, are full of weeds, which, they warn, poses a risk of flooding during episodes of torrential rains and fire during the summer.

Likewise, the neighborhood organization states that the fire was notified to the Department of Infrastructures “which immediately assumed the commitment to carry out, as soon as possible, the clearing of the peri-urban areas of the boulevard.”

“The boulevard is full of weeds, making it a real powder keg,” laments the spokesman for the neighborhood association, Tomás Moreno, who assures that many years have passed since the Department of the Environment intervened in the riverbeds.

Yesterday, Sunday, Civil Protection went back to the place where the fire took place after receiving a call that smoke was being observed coming out again. “Upon arrival we proceeded to cool the area so that it would again be completely extinguished,” they reported on social networks.

These riverbeds, such as Barranco Rubio, Matamoros, Las Estacas or the Nacimiento River itself, are under public hydraulic domain dependent on the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) so, to intervene on them, permission from the basin agency is required. However, the maintenance of these channels as they pass through urban areas corresponds to the municipalities. At the moment, the Orihuela is negotiating an agreement with the CHS for the cleaning of the Segura river as it passes through the city.

For its part, the Party for the Independence of Orihuela Costa (PIOC) has called a demonstration for next July 16 to demand improvements in municipal services. The march will depart at 12:00 noon on the sundial, from Playa Flamenca, to La Zenia beach.