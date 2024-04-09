Residents of Orenburg need to evacuate due to a sharp rise in the level of the Ural River. The governor of the Orenburg region, Denis Pasler, announced this on April 9 in his Telegram channel.

“The water level in the Ural River in Orenburg exceeded the dangerous level and amounted to 931 cm. I urge you to be careful and promptly evacuate from flooded areas,” he wrote.

According to the city mayor’s office, this is 1 cm higher than the dangerous mark. Also, the Orsk.ru website reported in its Telegram channel that the water level in Orsk has dropped by 21 cm and is 907 cm.

On April 5, in Orsk, Orenburg Region, a dam that protected the Old City area from the Urals floods broke. Temporary accommodation centers for citizens have been created in the city; a criminal case has been initiated under Part 1 of Art. 216 (“Violation of safety rules during construction work”) and Part 1 of Art. 293 (“Negligence”).

Due to the situation in the city, six adults and two children were hospitalized, but their condition is not alarming. In the region, according to the latest data, about 10.1 thousand residential buildings and more than 18.4 thousand household plots were flooded. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation announced that there are questions regarding preparations for floods in the Orenburg region. Floods in the region were initially predicted as abnormal, but the current critical situation was influenced by measures taken by local authorities.

On April 9, in Orenburg at 8:40 Moscow time, a siren sounded, notifying residents of the authorities’ demand to immediately evacuate the city. There are several villages and SNT in the flood zone. They are located in the floodplains of the Ural and Sakmara rivers. Mayor Sergei Salmin did not rule out declaring an emergency evacuation. An Izvestia correspondent showed footage of a flooded embankment in Orenburg.