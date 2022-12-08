Participants of the action against the lack of electricity in Odessa blocked traffic on one of the streets of the city. On Thursday, December 8, according to the Ukrainian edition of “Strana.ua”.

It is noted that there has been no electricity in the protesters’ homes for five days.

“The shield cable burned out. People are outraged that the authorities still cannot fix it and send drunken electricians, ”the publication says.

In Ukraine, they state a difficult situation with energy supply. This applies, in particular, to the Odessa region and Odessa. According to DTEK, it is not known when it will be possible to return to rolling blackouts according to the schedule and while emergency shutdowns are indefinite.

The day before, on December 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country’s energy infrastructure today cannot be fully restored. According to him, in the near future it will not be possible to refuse emergency shutdowns in most settlements.

Russian troops began striking Ukraine’s military infrastructure and related energy facilities on 10 October. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was Moscow’s response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to defend Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

